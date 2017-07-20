Alberni societies hold summer block party

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society and the Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society will be holding a “Butterflies and Lumberjacks” block party on Friday, August 11.

The event will run from 3-7 p.m. with free games and crafts for all ages, a hot dog eating contest, music, face painting and more.

A log bench will be carved by artist Jesse Toso and placed on the sidewalk of Third Avenue. This bench, carved from a donated log, will be enjoyed by everyone uptown for years to come, and will remain as a symbol of the generosity of the community. The celebration of the carving will take place at 5 p.m.

Uptown merchants and vendors will also be taking part in the block party event, which will run along Third Avenue from Argyle Street to Angus Street, with sidewalk sales or displays.

The event has been made possible by a grant from the Port Alberni Rotary Arts Council.