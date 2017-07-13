Business license process undergoing changes

Economic development department hopes to have new system in place by September

The city’s economic development department is currently planning a complete rehaul of its business license application process.

The intent is to have a new process in place by September, said economic development manager Pat Deakin, during a June 26 meeting of city council.

“To complete the process we will also be bringing a bylaw change to council for your consideration,” he said, noting that the current business license bylaw is actually outdated.

Deakin said the department is “very excited” about the changes.

“The intent is to make it faster, easier and smarter,” he added.

The new business license application will take place as much online as possible, only having a single point of contact within the city for as much of the process as can be managed.

“We’ll make it much more simple as we move forward,” said Deakin.

