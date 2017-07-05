Campfires prohibited on Vancouver Island

Effective at noon on Thursday, July 6, all open fires, including campfires, will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, with the exception of Haida Gwaii and the area known as the “Fog Zone”.

The Coastal Fire Centre is implementing this prohibition due to increasing temperatures and no precipitation in the weather forecast. This prohibition will remain in effect until Oct. 21, 2017 or until the public is otherwise notified.

The prohibition covers all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands within the Coastal Fire Centre. It does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has wildfire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department.

Activities prohibited within the specified areas include, campfires, category 2 open fires, Category 3 open fires, fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves, the use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description and the use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for rifle target practice).

This prohibition does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, as long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

Visit the B.C. government’s website here to view a poster explaining the different categories of open burning.