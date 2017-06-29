Cherry Creek fire department switches to paid-on-call structure

The Cherry Creek Fire Department was called to a property on Moore Road on Wednesday, May 24 after receiving a call that fire was spreading from large burn piles to nearby shrubs. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

With membership declining, the Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department will begin paying their firefighters.

A paid-on-call system will begin for the department on July 1, where volunteers will be paid $20 an hour when responding to a fire call.

“Any fire calls that we have, the person that responds then starts getting paid $20 an hour until the call is over,” said Lucas Banton, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief. “We track the members who respond to the call.”

Firefighters will only be paid for calls for structure fires, wild land fires and motor vehicle incidents, but not medical calls.

Banton said after reviewing and making some cuts to the department’s budget for things that were not necessities, $15,000 was made available for the year to pay on-call firefighters.

“We’ve capped it so we don’t blow up the budget in one year,” he said. “All that happens is $20 an hour just drops down, so the hours are tracked, you just divide all the hours by the $15,000 and you get your rate of pay.”

The department currently has 15 members, two probationary members and four junior members, and Banton said they are always looking for new volunteers. He said some of the decline in membership can be attributed to members moving for work, going back to school or retiring.

“All volunteer (fire) halls need more membership,” he said.

Banton said it takes two to three years to train a firefighter to be fully certified and to be able to work anywhere. He said becoming a volunteer firefighter provides great resume building and skills that are transferable to basically any job.

“I think there’s an intimidation factor in applying, people are sometimes not sure if they want to commit to it,” he said. “But what I’ll tell you is there’s not a member of the volunteer fire department that I’ve met that hasn’t said it’s significantly changed their lives in a positive way.”

He said new members should typically live in the Cherry Creek area, or close by, but that anyone can apply.

“We’re sort of at a point where these volunteer fire departments actually could disappear and they would have to be replaced with something far more expensive,” Banton said. “If you don’t have people volunteering and willing to do the work, how do you provide a service any longer? Paid-on-call is a preemptive strategy to prevent things like that from happening.”

Banton said last year the department responded to about 77 calls, many of which were first responder calls.

The Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department has also experienced fewer people wanting to volunteer.

“We had a nice little boost in the last two years, but primarily there’s a decline on volunteers,” said Sproat Lake fire chief Mike Cann.

Cann said the paid-on-call structure is not something the Sproat Lake department is looking into at this time.

“Personally, I don’t think that our call volume is high enough to go that route,” Cann said. “What we do is, we pay people per practice.”

Sproat Lake volunteer firefighters are paid approximately $15 per practice. They practice one day a week.

On average, Cann said Sproat’s call volume is usually about 75 calls per year but last year was up to 95 calls.

Membership for the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department has reached its peak at 40 members.

“It’s always one of those things where [members] come and they go but right now we’re at 40 members and doing very well. We’re having no problem maintaining members,” said Beaver Creek fire chief Charlie Starratt.

Starratt said implementing a paid-on-call system isn’t in the immediate future for the Beaver Creek department.

“We haven’t really talked about it too much,” he said. “It’s probably the future of the departments as they get busier.”

On average, Starratt said the department gets about 160 calls annually. He didn’t say how many were medical vs. actual fire calls. “Our department is the busiest volunteer department in the Valley, but it’s not overly bad for the guys, no one’s been complaining,” Starratt said. “No one should cost to be a volunteer, no one is looking to make money on it.”

“No one should cost to be a volunteer, no one is looking to make money on it.”

karly.blats@albernivalleynews.com