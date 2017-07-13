Cherry Creek firefighters assist with wildfires

Two members and a water truck head to Williams Lake

The Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department will assist with wildfires raging in B.C.’s interior.

“The office of the fire commissioner called us, they are requesting a tender, which is a water truck, basically,” said Cherry Creek Chief Lucas Banton. “We’re going to be going pretty much immediately.”

Banton said a crew of two, himself and probably a captain, need to take the truck and themselves to Williams Lake within 48 hours from Tuesday afternoon.

A number of large fires burning in the Williams Lake area have caused thousands of people to evacuate from neighbouring towns. Williams Lake has been placed on evacuation alert.

The water tanker that Cherry Creek will bring, can carry 1,500 gallons of water and is typically used where there’s no fire hydrants.

“What we will be doing is supporting wild land fire operations,” Banton said.

The raging wildfires throughout B.C.’s Interior have caused thousands of people to leave their homes and head to evacuation centres.

The fires have spread widely in the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast regions of the province. A lightning storm last Friday ignited brush in the interior, parched from weeks of high temperatures and dry weather.

The province has declared a state of emergency and evacuation orders were issued in multiple communities.

An article published by CDC states that so far, the province estimates 14,000 people have been displaced.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief Charles Starratt said his department has not been called upon by the province to help.

“Until we’re called, and they haven’t done that yet, we are staying home,” Starratt said.

Sproat Lake Fire Chief Mike Cann was unavailable for comment on whether anyone from his volunteer crew would be tasked to the Interior.v

Starratt said the Valley’s fire chiefs had a meeting recently where they discussed assembling an Alberni Valley crew vthat could be deployed if necessary.

“We’re monitoring the situation as it progresses,” he said.

Port Alberni Fire Department chief Kelly Gilday said at this point his members aren’t being sent to the Interior because they are needed in the Valley during fire season.

“Something could happen in the Valley. We have limited resources, we could put ourselves at risk,” Gilday said.

