Correction for 2017 graduation supplement

In today’s paper, the special section recognizing the high school graduating classes of 2017, mistakenly has 2016 on the cover. The Alberni Valley News apologizes for the error and is printing 300 new covers for graduates, so that their keepsake edition will be correct. The corrected covers will be available on Thursday for pick up at our office at 4656 Margaret Street.
