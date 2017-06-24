Fire extinguished quick at Redford Street apartment

The Port Alberni Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Redford Street near Fourth Avenue on Friday night around 10 p.m.

Fire damaged one complex in the eight-unit building, displacing the damaged unit’s occupants who were put up in a hotel by Emergency Social Services.

“Just one unit was damaged, the Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished flames with the first crew, I think we had three crews,” said Ed Francoeur, fire captain.

Francoeur said crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

“It wasn’t really a whole lot of a fire but they’re investigating today, nobody was hurt,” he said.