First Tri-Conic Challenge a success for Port Alberni: organizers

Making the event an annual occurrence is a possibility, says Bill Collette

This weekend, Port Alberni hosted its first Tri-Conic Challenge, a triathlon focusing on three of the Valley’s most famous icons: the 1929 Baldwin Steam Train, the 1958 MV Frances Barkley Boat and the 1945 Martin Mars Water Bomber Plane.

The challenge was put together by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and funded by the Government of Canada, through a Canada 150 grant.

The event started on Canada Day, with a running race against the steam train to McLean Mill. On day two, particpants biked against the Frances Barkley to Bamfield. On day three, swimmers took on Sproat Lake, the original home of the Martin Mars.

Previously, the chamber of commerce has teamed up with the City of Port Alberni and McLean Mill National Historic Site to hold the No. 7 Challenge in a race against the train, but they amped up the event for Canada’s 150th birthday.

“I was thrilled with it,” said chamber of commerce executive director Bill Collette. “We got tremendous feedback. Those are the best judges, moreso than me.”

The Race The Train’s 10k challenge saw around 80 runners take part, with more than 50 other people taking part in the 500m, 21.1km or 42.2 km race.

The Bike to Bamfield drew more than 40 bikers, with around 20 more bikers taking part in the 3km or 16 km bike race.

Almost 80 people took part in the Sproat Lake Swim, choosing between a 100m, 500m, 2km or 4km race.

As for whether the Tri-Conic Challenge will become an annual event?

“We’ve heard from people that they want it to be annual, so why wouldn’t we consider it?” said Collette. “We wouldn’t have Canada 150 to finance it, so we would have to look at how to do it again,” said Collette.

