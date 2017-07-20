Huu-ay-aht donates to Tsilhqot’in wildfire relief

First Nations challenges others to do the same

Close to 40,000 British Columbians are displaced as more than 160 wildfires burn in the province.

In response to the emergency in BC’s Interior, elected and hereditary leadership from Huu-ay-aht First Nations has donated $6,000 to National Government Chiefs for its wildfire relief fund for the Tsilhqot’in.

The communities of Tl’etinqox, ?Esdilagh, Yunesit’in, Tsi Deldel, Tl’esqox and Xeni Gwet’in have been evacuated from their homes and are in dire need of assistance. Huu-ay-aht has donated $1,000 for each nation.

“The Tsilhqot’in Nations are facing one of the worst times in their history, one none of us can even imagine,” said Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr.

“It is important that we show our support during their time of crisis.”

The Huu-ay-aht would like to challenge other First Nations, government organizations and individuals to do the same. If you would like to contribute, you can drop off a cheque at the office (4644 Adelaide Street) or donate through the GoFundMe account: gofundme.com/tsilhqotin-fire-relief-fund.

Members of the public can also donate directly to the communities on their website at www.tsilhqotin.ca.