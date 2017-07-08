Sproat Lake Regatta back next weekend

Two days of boat races back on Sproat Lake July 15 and 16

The Sproat Lake Regatta kicks off next weekend with three days of festivities.

On Friday, July 14, the Blue Marlin Inn will host the Alberni Valley Regatta Association Show N’ Shine on Margarat Street between Johnston Road and SouthGate Road from 4-8 p.m. The show will feature both cars and boats.

On Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, boat races will take place at Sproat Lake. The best place for spectators is at the Sproat Lake Provincial Park or in a boat. Races will feature inboard, outboard, unlimited and F1 classes of racing, as well as bathtub races.

Weekend races will typically begin around 10 a.m.

A poker run will take place on Saturday from 4:40 – 7:30 p.m. with a winner annonced at 8 p.m. The run will finsih up at the Fish and Duck Pub. Contact the Fish and Duck (250-724-4331) for details and tickets.

For more information, visit www.avraracing.com.