Tri-Conic faces its own challenge with steam train

No new event could go off completely without a hitch.

The 1929 Baldwin Steam Locomotive has not been running to and from the McLean Mill National Historic Site, as track inspections were delayed this year due to cold weather and snowfalls. According to McLean Mill Society president Bill Collette, some parts of the tracks still aren’t approved.

The BC Safety Authority has not given the go-ahead for the 90-tonne No. 7 steam train to cross either the Roger Creek Trestle or the Kitsuksis Trestle, according to the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society (IHS), which looks after the train.

But last Saturday, organizers of the Tri-Conic Challenge still wanted to see the steam engine leaving the train station.

“They wanted just the aesthetics of the steam engine,” said Collette. “So it would have the visual, the sound.”

The train left the station with both the steam engine and the No. 11 Diesel Locomotive, with plans to stop at some point along the route at a siding and leave the heavier steam engine behind. But conductors ran into a problem when they had trouble detaching the steam engine from the rest of the train.

“We couldn’t open the lock, which meant we couldn’t throw the switch,” said conductor Hugh Grist.

Grist said they had practiced this maneuver ahead of time, and hadn’t run into any problems with the lock.

After a short delay, they were able to detach the steam engine and arrived at McLean Mill only a few minutes behind last year’s time. Collette said the train’s time was close to an hour.

“The guys did a great job, they managed to catch up,” he said. “Lots of people managed to beat [the train] so in that way it was a success.”

First place 10k runner Royd Burkart admitted he was a little puzzled when he stopped hearing the train about halfway through his race.

“Last year I heard it all the way here, and it kind of pushed me to finish,” he said.

It didn’t seem to slow down Burkart, who finished his sprint with a time of 42:24, almost four minutes ahead of the next closest racer.

He said was amazed by the sight that greeted him when he left the train station.

“I couldn’t believe how many people were lining Third Avenue,” he said. “It was pretty neat to see.”

Burkart wasn’t the only one impressed by the event.

A Tri-Conic ambassador, Kama Money recently moved from Port Alberni to Surrey, but returned to run the Tri-Conic’s Race the Train leg (she also completed a cycling and swimming leg of the race). It was her second time racing the train and she said she appreciated the change in the race course to share Third Avenue with the parade.

“Running down the road with the crowd cheering you on…wow. Everybody was chattering about it,” she said following the race back at Harbour Quay.

Bill Brown, from Alberni Valley Employment, is a cycling advocate in Port Alberni who started running last winter. He decided to enter the Race the Train leg and completed the 10k.

“It was absolutely awesome,” Brown said of the entire event. Turning the corner from the train station and running onto Third Avenue, where hundreds of people lined up to watch the parade also cheered on the runners, “was really special,” he added.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com