Twin City Brewing seeks patio expansion

Port Alberni’s first craft brewery is looking to upgrade its Margaret Street location with an outdoor patio.

Twin City Brewing Company has applied to the Liquor Control and Licensing Board (LCLB) for a structural alteration at their facility at 4503 Margaret St. to accommodate an outdoor seating area on the sidewalk adjacent to their building on Southgate Road.

Owner Aaron Colyn was in council chambers on Monday, July 10, where council passed a motion supporting the application.

The proposed outdoor area will provide tables and seating for a maximum of 16 people where food and alcohol will be served. The area will be enclosed with 36-inch high fencing and will be accessible only from the lounge by way of new doors onto Southgate Road.

Two email responses were received by council, both in support of the application, although one expressed issues with customers smoking at the front of the facility.

“There has been some concern about smoking,” agreed Colyn. “We have installed cigarette receptacles. We usually go out and do cleanings of the sidewalks. We clean it up ourselves if we see it. We’re making an effort in that regard.”

Council unanimously supported the application for a structural change, so now the application has to go on to the LCLB.

Mayor Mike Ruttan asked Colyn if the business has been meeting his expectations since he opened it up.

“I see all different people from the community there,” said Colyn. “It’s just kind of a community hub, and I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of.”

“It’s a great atmosphere,” agreed Ruttan. “But the other thing that I’ve noticed is that in the evening there are people on the street. Which is great, to have people out and around and obviously enjoying themselves. It just makes for a nice atmosphere in that part of Port Alberni.”

