Work party tidies up Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni

Volunteers from Port Alberni’s Kiwanis Club, the Young Professionals of Alberni Valley, the city’s parks and recreation department and more braved the heat this weekend to transform the former Canal Beach into a waterfront park that will be enjoyed by all ages.

A large portion of the park has been seeded with grass, and a gravel walkway has been installed along the waterfront. Volunteers spent Sunday working on the new sand volleyball court, and Kiwanis Club present Greg Holland said the next plan will be installing a “play box” near the entrance of the park.

The play box will be the size of one of the city’s waste management bins, and will include items such as soccer balls, lawn darts, volleyball equipment and a chess set.

“If we can give them a place to play, people will come down,” said Holland.

Holland added that the Young Professionals are looking at putting a few picnic tables on the waterfront, and a recent grant from the Community Co-op will allow the Kiwanis Club to install a pavilion on the other side of the park for events.

Holland said he was pleased to see members from community groups joining together for one cause.

“I’d like to see all the groups get together and do something somewhere else once this is finished,” he said.

