Alberni athletes succeed at Special Olympics BC Summer Games

Port Alberni athlete Matthew McCreight (right) celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 100m sprint during the Special Olympics BC Summer Games in Kamloops. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A number of Port Alberni athletes took part in the Special Olympics BC Summer Games earlier this month.

The Games, which involved nearly 1,200 individuals in 11 sports, were SOBC’s largest provincial games to date. Athletes earned their spots in the 2017 SOBC Games through 2016 regional qualifiers, and trained hard with year-round Special Olympics programs in their hometowns to be ready to be their best in Kamloops.

Thirty-six athletes from Port Alberni attended the games in Kamloops. They represented Port Alberni very well, according to coordinator Linda Scobbie, displaying great sportsmanship in cheering for all the competitors no matter where they were from.

Port Alberni had five teams competing in five-pin bowling, where the Port Alberni Alley Oops (consiting of Mike Bouvette, Louisa Johnny, Kenny Tassie, Dawn Mills and Ken Rudd) won the gold in Division 4 of the 5-Pin Bowling competition.

Cheyenne Jokinen of the Port Alberni Pin Pals racked up a few individual gold medals in Division 1 of 5-pin bowling, notching the highest single game over average (116), the highest total games scratch score (932) and the highest single scratch score (251) for females.

Brandi McDonald of the Alley Cats grabbed the gold medal in highest overall pins over average in Division 4, and Louisa Johnny of the Alley Oops grabbed two more golds with the highest total games scratch score and highest single scratch score for females.

In Division 5, Taylor Atleo of Port Alberni Gutters R Us received the gold for highest overall pins over average, and Michael Booth of the Port Alberni Pin Pals received the gold for highest total games scratch score for males.

Port Alberni had seven athletes in the athletics department. Maxtin Lengyel won a gold medal in the 100m sprint, a silver in the long jump and a bronze in the mini javelin. Dakota Tate won a bronze medal in the 100m and the mini javelin, and Matthew McCreight won a silver in the mini javelin and a bronze in the running long jump.

In the female divisions, Sarah Riddalls won a gold in the standing long jump and a bronze in the 100m. Jolyn Watts won silver in the 400m and a bronze in the mini javelin. Lee-Anne Billy won silver in the mini javelin. Lioba Rehm won a bronze in the 200m.

At the pool, swimmers Sebastien Thomas and Mike MacDonald represented the Alberni Valley. Thomas won a silver in the 100m free, and MacDonald won gold medals in the 50m breast stroke and the 100m IM, as well as a silver in the 25m butterfly.

In softball, Kirk Margetish won a bronze medal playing softball for the Comox Grey Eagles team, and Andrew Geddes and Matt Deforge won gold playing softball for the Victoria Capitals.

Natasha Geddes also received a silver medal for individual softball skills in the female division.