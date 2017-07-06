Bulldogs’ offer youth camps to hone skills

Young hockey players, ages six to 12, can register for the August camps now

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are excited to announce the return of the team’s popular Summer Development Camps for young, aspiring hockey players (aged six to 12), which will run from August 14-18 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

In 2017, the high energy program will offer a fun and positive learning environment, which will focus on team play concepts as well as individual fundamentals. All camp sessions will be run by the Bulldogs’ coaching staff, joined by current players and other special guests. All participants will receive a free Bulldogs camp jersey.

Daily ice sessions will include one-ice instruction on power skating, puck handling, passing and shooting and more.

The deadline for registration is Monday, July 31.

For more information and to register, visit www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca. Online registration takes 5-10 minutes. Credit and debit cards are accepted.

CAMP GROUPS:

Group 1 – Ages six to nine – $250 + GST = $262.50

Daily ice sessions for ages six to nine will include on-ice instruction on power skating, puck handling skills, passing and shooting fundamentals as well as controlled scrimmage play to help everyone get in game shape for the hockey season. Participants are responsible for bringing snacks and lunch. Supervision will be provided at all times. Groups are limited to 25 skaters and three goaltenders per session.

Daily Schedule:

8:30-9:45 a.m. – On Ice

10:00-10:15 a.m. – Snack

10:15-11:30 a.m. – Activity

11:30-12:00 p.m. – Lunch

12:30-1:45 p.m. – On Ice

Group 2 – Ages 10-12 – $250 + GST = $262.50

Daily ice sessions for Ages 10-12 will include on-ice instruction on power skating, puck handling skills, passing and shooting fundamentals as well as controlled scrimmage play to help everyone get in game shape for the hockey season. Participants are responsible for bringing snacks and lunch. Supervision will be provided at all times. Groups are limited to 25 skaters and 3 goaltenders per session.

Daily Schedule:

10:00-11:15am – On Ice

11:30-11:45am – Snack

11:45-1:00pm – Activity

1:00-1:30pm – Lunch

2:00-3:15pm – On Ice

Group 3 – Ages 13-17 – $125 + GST = $131.25

Evening sessions for Ages 13—17 include skill review and high tempo scrimmages to help get players ready for upcoming tryouts. Supervision will be provided at all times. Groups are limited to 25 skaters and 3 goaltenders per session.

Daily Schedule:

6:00-7:30pm – On Ice

***

For more information, please contact:

Jolie McMullen

Marketing Director

(250) 723-4412