Bulldogs’ offer youth camps to hone skills

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are excited to announce the return of the team’s popular Summer Development Camps for young, aspiring hockey players (aged six to 12), which will run from August 14-18 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.
In 2017, the high energy program will offer a fun and positive learning environment, which will focus on team play concepts as well as individual fundamentals. All camp sessions will be run by the Bulldogs’ coaching staff, joined by current players and other special guests. All participants will receive a free Bulldogs camp jersey.
Daily ice sessions will include one-ice instruction on power skating, puck handling, passing and shooting and more.
The deadline for registration is Monday, July 31.
For more information and to register, visit www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca. Online registration takes 5-10 minutes. Credit and debit cards are accepted.