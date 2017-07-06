Men’s golf action

In men’s club action on Sunday, 28 men teed it up for the low gross, low net competition at the Alberni Golf Club. Our numbers were down due to the holiday weekend with so many other events happening in the Valley. The weather was good and the course is in excellent condition, with lightning fast greens.

The best gross of the day was 76 recorded by Mike Savard. Next low gross was Preben Rasmussen coming in with 78, followed by Glen Trask with 79. On the net side of the day, it was a smooth 61 carded by Don Grill. Next on the net side was 63 shot by Darrell Van Os, with Al Wright coming in with 66, followed by Cal Davies 67, rounding out the prizes with a net 69 was Don McGowan

Closest to the pins were awarded to Bill Barrett on No.2, Glen Trask on No. 4 collecting $25 for his charity closest to the pin, Bill Barrett on No. 13 and Preben Rasmussen on No. 17. There was no money pot winners this week.

Next Sunday, July 9, will be a three club and a putter event, sponsored by Rainbow Lanes. In other words you must declare Which three clubs you are going to use, before you tee off. Please sign up in the Pro Shop by 2 p.m. Saturday for the 8 a.m. shotgun start. Just a reminder, Gentlemen, next week there will be some members draws for valuable prizes, but you must be in attendance to win.

There is a fundraiser coming up in support of the Tour De Rock riders.

This event takes place on Friday, July 21, with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m.

There are two riders from the Port Alberni RCMP, Sgt. Dave Boyce and Cst. Beth O’Connor. The format for golf is a four person scramble, with dinner to follow. This fun event is open to all golfers and non golfers. The price is $60 per person. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 draw.

You can register as a team of four, or as a single, by phoning the RCMP at 250-723-2424.