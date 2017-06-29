Stouffer and Kloske win Ladies West Coast Amateur

Twenty six out of the 35 teams came from out of town for the tourney

The 64th Annual Ladies West Coast golf tournament got off to a grand start fuelled by coffee and muffins supplied by our local Tim Horton’s.

When the nine o’clock siren sounded, the lady golfers from the Valley, and all over the Island, were already scattered around the course poised for action. After some brilliant approach shots and long hits the team of Stouffer and Kloske walked off the course with top honours.

The format was two person best ball, two golfers on each team, each play their own game but only the best score of each hole is posted, both the gross score and the net score. Twenty six out of the 35 teams came from out of town, from as far as March Meadows, Glacier Greens and Comox.

Top low net winners were Port Alberni’s Barb Sheare with her partner LaDonna Knutson. Second in that category were Janice Cross and Kathie White.

Moving up the line on the low gross side were third low gross, Holly Sanders and Marg. Rushton.

Taking fourth were Carolyn Walker and Judy Berkeley. Port Alberni’s Ilona McLeod and partner Leona Fowler took fifth place by retrogression to Lucy Dever and Lesley Hazeldine. Liz Sterrett and Suzy Thistle were in seventh position and eighth belonged to the McDonald sisters, Colleen and Marlene. Ninth place was Marg Bibby and April Mathers. Val Dingwall and Katy Macaulay closed out 10th Low Gross carding an 85.

For the low net winners, the team of Edith Yaworski beat out Port Alberni’s sister team of Pat Nicklin and Sue Steinhauer by retrogression. Pat Johnson and Judy Aldercroft were in fifth spot all on their own but followed closely by Amber Dufour and Jennifer Zbinder. Carol Hastings and Shirley Goodman were in seventh spot in spite of heat exhaustion. Patti Harris and Gloria Grieve were into eighth spot by retrogression and ninth position winners were Dar Mitchell and Billie Chang who just edged out locals, Wendy Lucas and Gayle Rhodes.

These tournaments do not blast off by themselves. Thanks to the volunteers who came out to ensure we were going forward. The raffle table was spectacular thanks to the local supporters who were so generous. A list was distributed to every golfer but deserve a mention once again.

Mac 5…if you don’t know who this is, it’s our own Pro shop! Boutique Belle Amies, Bare Bones, Dorothy Clarkstone Notary Public, Finishing Touches, Flowers Unlimited, Barb Sheare, Pat Nicklin, Naesgaards Farm Market Pot Luck Ceramics, Quality Foods, Alpert Insurance, and Save on Foods.

They would have had me at the raffle table but then went on to the prize table where their major sponsors came through in great style. A huge thank you to Dumas Trucking, 18 Hole Ladies Group, Sharon Haggard Coquitlam Consulting Inc., J & L Drive-In, Buy Low Foods, Tim Horton’s, Tuesday Business Ladies group, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Best Western Barclay Hotel.

The Hole-In-One prizes went unclaimed so the pot was split three ways to the joy of three happy recipients. The 50/50 pot was voted unanimously to be split two ways and each winner went home with $126. Everyone went home with a prize and most golfers went home with two or more.