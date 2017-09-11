10 reasons you need to visit Port Alberni’s Kingsway Crossing

From flowers and fashions to financial services and fabulous food, you’ll find it here

The businesses of Kingsway welcome you to their unique neighbourhood.

Whether there’s one special item on your shopping list or you’re enjoying shopping and lunch with friends, the businesses of Kingsway Crossing likely have what you’re looking for.

Located at Kingsway and Argyle streets, across from the historic train station, here’s a sampling of what you’ll discover:

Azalea Flowers – Azalea Flowers will help you celebrate life’s achievements and special occasions, and be there for you during difficult times. Whether your emotions are overrun with joy or grief, let them be there for you by providing flowers, plants, baskets and their hearts. Learn more at azaleaflowers.ca or visit at 5262-F Argyle St.

Belle’s Haircare Boutique Salon – Belle’s Haircare provides a professional yet personal, friendly service creating sustainable beauty for their clients. This Green Circles-certified hair salon’s brand is Davines hair products. View Belle Haircare online for full list of services and more. Like and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Google Plus or stop by Unit E, on Kingsway Street.

Saasin Gifts – Opening its doors in November 2016, Saasin Gifts offers shoppers an exceptional selection of West Coast and First Nations designs, plus kitchen, bath, clothing, art, crafts and more. Looking for something you don’t see? Their friendly staff will try to find it for you. Visit Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (and Sundays during summer), at 3074 Kingsway Ave.

Swale Rock Café – A family-run business for 25 years, Swale Rock Café is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Home of the famous Fisherman’s Bread, enjoy their varied menu, featuring fresh house-made selections and delicious desserts. Air conditioned, licensed and dog-friendly, with patio seating, find this local favourite across from the train station at 5328 Argyle St.

Gayle’s Fashions – Established in 1983, this fun little boutique is chock-full of fabulous, wearable fashions. With a mother and daughter duo at the helm, discover fashions for all ages and sizes, along with a dance division offering dance, skate and gymnastics wear. Find them at Unit C 5262 Argyle St.

Boutique Belles Amies – Boutique Belles Amies is a wonderful upscale mix of ladies’ lingerie, fashion and swimwear. Discover your must-have cruise or holiday outfit, and let Linda and her experienced staff fit you for the perfect bra, in addition to post-breast surgery products. Visit Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5344 Argyle St.

Boom Town Cafe – Savour homemade breakfasts, lunches, soups and many home-baked goodies at the café, where the Italian soda fountain and espresso machine ensure there’s special drinks for everyone! Visit Monday to Saturday at 5262 Argyle St. or call to order at 419-778-CAFE. Not sure what to order? Check out the menu and five-star reviews on Facebook!

Card Corner & Collectables – Head to Card Corner & Collectables for traditional family games like Monopoly and Settlers of Catan plus newer favourites. For hardcore gamers looking to start or build a deck for Pokemon, Yu-gi-oh, Magic the Gathering, WarHammer and DC Comics, find these and more in store, plus information about gaming events and tournaments!

PortoTaco – After a stop at PortoTaco you can bet taco connoisseurs will be back, hungry for more! Enjoy the community setting, inviting guests to gather over tasty Mexican food finished with fresh salsas and homemade hot sauces. Open until 7 p.m. daily for both dine-in and take-out. Join them for happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m.

PI Financial – What does PI stand for? A commitment to clients: Professional, Proven, dedicated to Performance, and Passionate, as a company of Integrity, with Inspired and Intelligent people who have great Insight. At PI Financial find personalized, knowledgeable advice and a comprehensive range of financial products and services.