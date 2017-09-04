Owls and eagles and bears, oh my! Discover amazing West Coast wildlife at Parksville-area centre

Experience the thrill of standing 10 feet from an owl, of viewing majestic bald eagles and falcons up close, and even a black bear … it’s all part of the adventure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre.

The non-profit centre cares for ill, injured and orphaned wildlife. Open to the public, come see non-releasable eagles, turkey vultures, falcons, ravens, hawks, a black bear and many species of owls.

Located in the district of Errington, just 10 minutes west of Parksville, this eight acres of land has been named the Discovery Campus.

Volunteers may have a glove-trained bird available when you visit the beautifully groomed grounds, featuring a wildlife garden, release pond and magical field of stones. Visit the Museum of Nature, Eco Centre, Eagle Flight enclosure and Learning Centre – full of wildlife and environmental educational displays. Throughout the experience, embrace the magic of viewing wildlife and be inspired to protect Vancouver Island’s wildlife treasures.

The centre offers guided tours for large groups as well as “Ask Me” volunteers on-site to assist individual visitors. Special events are planned throughout the year, including Family Day, a free day set aside to thank the community for its continued support. Other events include “Wild Woman Day,” the annual Mushroom Festival and the Magical Nights of Lights.

For the avid wildlife gardener, Dan’s Nook Wildlife Garden will not disappoint. Designed specially to entice visits from bees, bugs, butterflies and frogs, this is a place of beauty and relaxation, with volunteers available this time of year to explain how the garden ecosystem works. Learn more through several wildlife garden courses available throughout the year. After viewing the garden, wander over to the gazebo and watch the many species of birds that visit.

This world-class facility provides wildlife rehabilitation, a learning opportunity, Discovery Campus and a popular tourist destination.

As a wildlife rescue and care centre that fully relies on the generosity of the public, reasonable entrance fees to the NIWRC help the centre care for the animals. Visitors are also invited to explore the lovely gift shop with many animal-related gifts to take home.

This truly is a wildlife experience for the whole family!