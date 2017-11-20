The Hot Shots set up shop in Port Alberni

Your next great hair cut is as close as the new Redford Street salon

The Hot Shots have arrived.

Three internationally acclaimed, Sassoon-trained stylists – the husband-and-wife team of Ian and Julie Smith, with master barber Steve Jasper – opened the doors to Hot Shots Salon last week.

After years in Vancouver’s trendy Yaletown, the trio moved to Port Alberni about six months ago, drawn by the lifestyle and amenities of the fast-growing community. Hearing about many residents travelling to Nanaimo for stylists, the time was right for Hot Shots.

“We’re very excited to be here and to offer the community something a little different,” Ian says from the inviting, stylish, Redford Street salon. “You can change somebody’s life with a haircut – it can really make a difference.”

Who are the Hot Shots?

1. Julie Smith, master stylist and colourist – Originally from Glasgow, Scotland, Julie brings more than 20 years of salon experience, plus considerable talents as a stylist and colourist. Her go-to choice for colour? Pro Rituals by Jingles: It lasts longer than conventional colours without fading, and “eco-friendly, paraben- and sulfate-free, it’s as close to organic as you can get,” she says. “It’s a good colour but it also requires you to be a good colourist. Rather than ‘off-the-shelf’ colour, we can tailor the colour to the individual client.”

Thrilled with their new community, Julie and Ian are happily exploring with their lively border collie Diesel and lovable mutt Sheba.

2. Ian Smith, stylist and curly hair specialist – Passionate about creating “comfortable, trendy, sexy” hair, Ian says each cut, colour and style is unique to the client, considering not only the hair, but also their overall look and lifestyle. Are they committed to investing 30 minutes each day on their hair, for example, or are they looking for a great wash-and-wear cut that always looks fabulous?

Specializing in curly locks, which bring their own challenges and rewards, “I enjoy the people I meet in our shop and being able to enhance their cut and colour. You have an impact on their life.”

3. Steve Jasper, classic barber – Steve grew up in Port Alberni and is pleased to return with his family after 15 years in Vancouver’s premier shops. With a “trendy, traditional approach to men’s grooming,” and a professional network of barbers and stylists from Vancouver to New York, Steve is pleased to offer both timeless styles for Port Alberni’s professionals and today’s trendiest looks. Relax with a classic hot towel shave in his antique barber chair or learn how Vancouver’s King and Country men’s products can keep your beard looking its best.

“I enjoy the social aspect of my career,” Steve reflects. “It’s always different and it’s making people feel good about themselves – the energy that comes from that is contagious!”

The Hot Shots invite you to stop by and say hello at 4035C Redford St. or call 778-419-4247. Watch their Facebook page for coming events in the salon.