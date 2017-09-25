Why Port Alberni is such a great real estate buy

When Carl Scott and Judy Gray purchased RE/MAX Mid Island Realty in 1998, they had little idea of what lay ahead. They expanded the franchise to serve the West Coast with Tofino and Ucluelet offices, and in 2005 became the sole owners of the company.

Then came the crash of 2008 and, for a while, things were fairly bleak.

“Life was very flat for a long time, but Port Alberni, and the whole region, is made up of a kind of resilience, and we weren’t about to lose hope for the future. We live in a great part of the world, and it was only a matter of time before things got better,” said Scott.

His optimism was well founded as, about 18 months ago, things came to life in Port Alberni.

“As far as real estate goes, I think people who had plans for their life had put those plans on a shelf for seven years or so. One day they woke up and looked around and realized it was time to do something about it.”

“Port Alberni … the whole region for that matter … has so much to offer. People buying a home here are buying a piece of a bright future,” said Scott.

But success has it’s own challenges.

“About 12 months ago we had a chance to bring in 12 more realtors to our office and that happened at about the same time as we had made a move from our 4,300 square foot office space to a new location of about 2,200 square feet,” explained Scott with a chuckle.

“We were pretty well shoe-horned in there, and the promised expansion by the landlord didn’t happen. So we bought the building and decided to do that expansion ourselves. It’s sort of the Port Alberni way. If there’s a problem, we solve it.”

Scott and square plan to double the size of their current building and look forward to bringing on more highly qualified staff to address the increasing demand for real estate in Port Alberni.

And in case you’re wondering about why the city is such a hot commodity these days, one has to look beyond the myth of being a one-industry town that has dogged Port Alberni for far too long.

Here’s a few examples of what we’re talking about:

Expanded airport means economic surge

The runway expansions at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport (AVRA) have made it possible for Boeing 737 jets to land in Port Alberni. That means that its now possible for the city to be the site of a one-of-a-kind conversion of the planes from airliner to firefighting aircraft. In the wake of one of the worst wildfire seasons on record, this is big news for the city and is destined to raise awareness of its can-do attitude.

Beyond forest and fishing

While Port Alberni was built on the success of the forest and fishing industry, it’s become so much more than the pejorative “one-mill-town” designation it held for too many years.

The ship building and service industry is going strong as are examples and wineries in the region.

And, sure, the sheltered deep sea port is still one of North America’s best jumping off points for commercial fishing fleets, and breweries will always be part of the culture, but today’s Port Alberni has now become a tourist destination.

Whether it’s hiking, paddling, kayaking, scuba diving, mountain forestry… well, you get the idea… Port Alberni is fast becoming a tourist destination.

Dining

You can’t have a great town without great food and Port Alberni is up to the billing. There are a plethora of quaint and well-loved local cafes and restaurants that provide superb dining options for every taste and budget. Whether it’s global cuisine or challenge rainforest-inspired dishes, the dining is spectacular.

And then there’s the arts, culture and history of Port Alberni.

A few examples: Whether you’ve come for the sculptures, the pottery, glasswork, or the spectacular native art by world-renowned artist Gordon Dick, you’ll find something in Port Alberni to meet and exceed your expectations.

And the region’s cultural heritage can be explored as well. A tour of the McLean Mill National Historic site is only one example of the rich heritage and history of Port Alberni, brilliantly brought to life with songs, stories and a comedic take on the history of the mill.