11-year-old boy missing near Stanley Park

Boy was last seen cycling on the seawall around the Second Beach pool area

An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in Vancouver near Stanley Park.

Police say Bruneau Fulton was last seek biking with his family just after noon on Wednesday, around the Second Beach pool area on the seawall.

He was riding a sky-blue Rocky Mountain bike and wearing a black helmet.

He’s described as a 5’6” tall, 110 lbs., with reddish, short hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a purple T-shirt and flip flops.

Police say they’re not sure whether he stayed on the seawall, which leads to UBC, or headed to the downtown core.

If you see or find Bruneau, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.