4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Vancouver Island

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Vancouver Island late Tuesday night.

U.S. Geological Survey data shows that the tremor hit 169 km west of Tofino at 2:26 a.m. Its epicentre is being reported as approximately 10 kilometres underground.

While some Island residents felt the quake, no damage has been reported and no tsunami warning was issued.

NO THREAT TO BC.

