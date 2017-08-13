ACRD and Tseshaht form working group

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is forming a working group with the Tseshaht First Nation to discuss matters of importance to both organizations.

On June 1, ACRD staff and board members met with Tseshaht First Nation chief and council to discuss the landfill and airport and provide updates on current and upcoming projects. At this meeting, both parties indicated a willingness to form a working group to discuss these projects and others that are of mutual interest.

Tseshaht First Nation traditional territory spans all six electoral areas, and there is potential to share information about development from both parties.

ACRD staff recommended that a chairperson, an Alberni Valley committee chair and an alternate be appointed to the working group.

Both directors John McNabb and Penny Cote expressed interest in being part of the working group, as they have both been involved in the project for a number of years.

“I don’t know exactly how the terms of reference are going to shake out,” said vice-chair Josie Osborne. “It does say ‘working group’ over ‘formal committee.’ This is about getting big decisions made, so if we need to see three directors there then I don’t think that’s a really big problem.”