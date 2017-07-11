ACRD enjoys surplus in 2016

The ACRD made more than $12 million in revenue in 2016.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) made more than $12 million in revenue in 2016.

The ACRD released its Statement of Financial Information last Wednesday. Of the $12 million, $5.6 million came from direct taxes and $3.6 million from sales of services. They spent $9.5 million last year, leaving a surplus of $3.1 million.

The steepest expenses for the regional district came from landfill services at $2.3 million and general government services at $1.3 million.

Of the ACRD directors, Sproat Lake’s Penny Cote acquired most remuneration and expenses with a price at more than $31,000.

Long Beach director, Tony Bennett, earned the second largest amount at $26,000.

karly.blats@albernivalleynews.com