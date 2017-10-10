Alberni resident requests answers about railway

Roland Smith has applied to reserve and pay for the name “Alberni Pacific Railway Ltd.”

Port Alberni resident Roland Smith is requesting clarification regarding ownership of the Alberni Pacific Railway (APR).

In a letter to city council dated Oct. 3, 2017, Smith said he has been repeatedly asking about the organizational structure and the registered owner of the APR, but has not received a clear answer.

To test his suspicion that there is no “official” Alberni Pacific Railway in existence, Smith applied to Corporate Registry on Sept. 18 to reserve and pay for the name “Alberni Pacific Railway Ltd.” to see if the name would be rejected. It was not.

“I received confirmation that I have the name reserved awaiting my next instruction,” said Smith in his Oct. 3 letter.

Smith’s correspondence will be received during tonight’s meeting of council at 7 p.m.