Port Alberni City Hall, home of city council chambers. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Alberni residents petition for walkway

Process is needed for council requests: Sharie Minions

A new sidewalk along Compton Road outside of Neill Elementary School has led to a few residents petitioning for a walkway along Grandview Road from Otter Place down to Compton Road.

This is not the first time the walkway has been requested, and city council decided to add it to their 2018-2022 Five Year Financial Plan budget process during a Tuesday, Oct. 10 meeting of council.

Councillor Sharie Minions, who did not support the Compton Road sidewalk, expressed her disapproval of the motion.

“They sound like very valid concerns,” she said. “I’m sure Grandview Road needs a sidewalk, but I think there are a lot of roads that are busy walking roads that also need sidewalks.”

She did not like the idea of making decisions based on who brings their concerns forward to council.

“It doesn’t feel like a responsible way to make decisions,” she said. “Certainly we can bring it forward to budget again next year, but I know I won’t support it again unless we get to the point where we have an actual process for assessing the concerns when the come forward. Maybe we should have a master plan in place.”

Other councillors agreed that a process is probably needed for agenda items like this, but the Grandview Road walkway will be discussed further during budget time.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather
Next story
4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

Just Posted

Alberni residents petition for walkway

Process is needed for council requests: Sharie Minions

Crash on Highway 4 causes backup between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni

Traffic between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni has slowed to a crawl… Continue reading

Incoming storm prompts extreme wave advisory at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Flooded beaches, floating logs and hazardous surf conditions expected.

Someone from Port Alberni is a lottery winner

Someone who purchased a BC/49 ticket in Port Alberni is $75,000 richer… Continue reading

Port Alberni Black Sheep see signs of strength in rebuilding year

Head coach Jas Purewal encouraged by new players, deeper bench

VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home

SPCA say the pig is ‘not opera-ready’

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert

Heather Szilagyi was on a British Airways flight when she noticed bedbugs crawling out of the seat

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him

Most Read