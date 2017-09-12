Alberni sheep farmer in training wins grand champion honours

Jessica Salvage was quiet but smiling softly as she calmed her Hampshire cross sheep, named Lana, outside the show ring at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Saturday.

Salvage had just won a grand champion blue ribbon for showmanship—in this, her first year of showing sheep. Salvage is a member of the Alberni Valley Clover Patch 4-H Club. She also won a first place ribbon for units within her particular club.

She was just one of dozens of youth involved in 4-H that were showing their cows, pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens and other poultry as part of the annual fall fair at the fairgrounds.

