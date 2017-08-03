Alberni Valley News changes publication day

The Alberni Valley News will head into its 12th year with a new publication day.

The News, which first hit the streets on Aug. 25, 2006, is going back to its weekly roots with a once-a-week Wednesday print edition. The big difference from now to 12 years ago, is the strong daily presence we have with our website.

“With the rapid growth of our online readership and the community engagement digitally, it just makes sense now to merge the Tuesday and Thursday editions into one comprehensive Wednesday paper,” says News publisher Teresa Bird.

“Readers will still enjoy their favourite features including Baby of the Week, Business Scene, Scene and Heard and Giving Back, as all of these will continue in the Wednesday edition.”

The first Wednesday edition will appear on Sept. 6.

The quality of news-gathering won’t change: readers will just have different options in how they read it.

“Black Press has a ‘digital first’ philosophy when it comes to breaking news,” says Bird. “Our online numbers are strong, with nearly 10,000 online readers and 5,300 Facebook followers, in addition to the 9,500 print editions that hit the street.”

Our website can be found at www.albernivalleynews.com.