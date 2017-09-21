Alberni Valley Transition Town Society receives healthy community grant

Grant will go towards production of a cycling map for community

A early look at the cycling map for Port Alberni that will be available across town. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Transition Town Society is one of four Vancouver Island initiatives to receive a grant for their work in making their community a healthier place to live.

As part of their Building Healthier Communities Fund (BHCF), Coastal Community announced funding earlier this month for four community projects across the island: the Alberni Valley Transition Society, Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association, Victoria Youth Paddling Club Society and LUSH Valley Food Action Society. These four projects exemplify BHCF’s criteria of sustainability, support for a broad range of people, and visible and meaningful impact in an Island community.

BHCF has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in seed money to activate dozens of local organizations with long-term initiatives that contribute to building healthier Island communities.

“Each of these organizations shares our vision of social responsibility, leadership and building healthy vibrant communities,” said Allyson Prescesky, manager of community experience and communications with Coastal Community Credit Union, in a press release. “We are inspired by their passion to enrich the lives of our young people, many of whom are among our communities’ most vulnerable members.”

The Alberni Valley Transition Town Society will put its grant of $4,000 toward the production of a cycling map for the area. The project will educate local young riders by providing the safest routes and bicycle safety tips, while encouraging all ages to grab a bike and hit the streets. The society’s goal is to help make Port Alberni a more liveable, people-centered community.

“This is a great resource for the community,” said Cycle Alberni chair John Mayba during a Sept. 18 meeting of city council. “It’s going to be available all over town. Not only residents, but people who come into town will be able to look at this.”

The maps will provide information for residents and visitors, including locations of bike lanes, sharrows, hiking trails and bus routes.

The cycling maps should be available within the next week or two.

