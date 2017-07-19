Alberni’s steam train fires up for pop-up steam event

The No. 7 Baldwin steam train will make a special “pop-up” appearance this Thursday, July 20 at the Port Alberni Train Station.
The steam train has only run once this year, at the beginning of the Tri-Conic Challenge ‘Race the Train’ leg due to BC Safety Authority restrictions on both the Rogers Creek and Kitsuksis trestles.
The train will be at the station on Thursday from 10–11 a.m. for photos. At 11 a.m. the whistle will blow and the No. 7 will lead the way down the track to the Barclay Whistle Stop, behind the Best Western Barclay Hotel. Once on the siding, crew will de-couple the No. 7 and the No. 11 diesel engine will take the train the rest of the way to the mill.
The Steam Pot Café will have a special steam-inspired menu, Deanna Beaudoin, McLean Mill Society executive director said, and on-site activities will focus on steam too. The train will return to the station at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available at 250-723-1376.