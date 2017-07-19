Alberni’s steam train fires up for pop-up steam event

Locie still not cleared to ride over trestles on the way to McLean Mill

The No. 7 Baldwin steam engine will make an appearance in a ‘pop-up’ steam event on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Port Alberni Train Station. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The No. 7 Baldwin steam train will make a special “pop-up” appearance this Thursday, July 20 at the Port Alberni Train Station.

The steam train has only run once this year, at the beginning of the Tri-Conic Challenge ‘Race the Train’ leg due to BC Safety Authority restrictions on both the Rogers Creek and Kitsuksis trestles. The No. 11 diesel engine has been pulling the train to McLean Mill National Historic Site for tours this year, because it is lighter.

“Sometimes we can steam up, we just can’t go all the way to the mill,” explained Deanna Beaudoin, executive director at McLean Mill. The steam engine weighs about 90 tonnes, or twice as much as the diesel engine. Beaudoin is optimistic the No. 7 will be back in full service this summer.

“This isn’t going to be a forever thing,” she said. “We’re getting to that point where the money is coming from other sources” to fix the trestles.

Steam fans have missed the familiar whistle, though, so a special train day has been organized.

“We are steaming up our ol’ gal, the No. 7 Baldwin locomotive,” Beaudoin said.

The train will be at the station on Thursday from 10–11 a.m. for photos. At 11 a.m. the whistle will blow and the No. 7 will lead the way down the track to the Barclay Whistle Stop, behind the Best Western Barclay Hotel. Once on the siding, crew will de-couple the No. 7 and the No. 11 diesel engine will take the train the rest of the way to the mill.

The Steam Pot Café will have a special steam-inspired menu, Deanna Beaudoin, McLean Mill Society executive director said, and on-site activities will focus on steam too. The train will return to the station at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at 250-723-1376.