Alberni’s water levels remain good, says city

The City of Port Alberni is not in danger of water restrictions, but city staff are warning for caution during the hot days ahead.

“We’re doing much better right now than expected,” said utilities superintendent Brian Mousley. He said the city is almost a month ahead of where they were last year.

The reservoirs are still full and public works staff are continuing to monitor them weekly.

Although the city is not planning water restrictions at this time, Mousley warned that caution is needed as temperatures rise over the next week.

“We are starting to use a little too much water,” he warned.

“There are still a couple weeks of heat wave left. We have to be smart with the water we have. It can catch up pretty quickly.”

