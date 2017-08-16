Angry-faced suspect steals construction crayons in Nanaimo

Two men allegedly stole more than $700 worth of construction crayons from Midland Tools on Terminal Avenue in Nanaimo on Aug. 5. (NEWS BULLETIN file)

Police are looking for two suspects – one of them with an angry face – who stole lumber-marking crayons from a store in Nanaimo earlier this month.

According to an unsolved crime report released this week, two men allegedly stole more than $700 worth of construction crayons from Midland Tools on Terminal Avenue on Aug. 5.

At about 4 p.m., the two men entered the store, filled their pants and shirt pockets with the crayons and walked out. The theft wasn’t immediately noticed by staff.

Surveillance video at the business suggests the two suspects are white and in their 30s. One has a shaved head, a tattoo on his chest and an “angry red face,” according to the description provided. The second suspect is about 6-foot-1 with short red hair and was wearing a burgundy shirt and plaid shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637 with the keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.