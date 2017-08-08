Attempted child luring reported in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are still looking for the male involved in this incident

Port Alberni RCMP received a report of an attempted child luring on Monday evening.

A nine-year-old girl was walking along the sidewalk in the 3800 block of China Creek Rd. at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 7 when she was approached by a man who asked her name and if she wanted to go for a walk with him on the trails in the nearby woods. The girl said no and went in to a house to tell an adult. After waiting in the area for about a minute, the man then walked up to 16th Ave. toward Montrose St. and was not seen again.

Police conducted extensive patrols of the area streets, trails and school yards, however no one matching his description was located.

The male is described as Caucasian, around 20 years old, approximately 5’9”, average build, short strawberry blond hair, clean shaven, very pale complexion and wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.

“The Port Alberni RCMP is actively investigating this incident,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “We take these types of calls very seriously. We don’t know what this individual’s intentions were, but the RCMP would like to speak to him.

“We want to take this opportunity to remind parents to watch your children and to talk with them about stranger danger. In this instance, the young girl did everything right by keeping herself safe and immediately telling an adult.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or knows who the male may be is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).