B.C. driver nabbed twice in 10 minutes for distracted driving

A Vancouver driver found out just how expensive distracted driving can be, after being caught twice in less than 10 minutes.

Vancouver Police said officers caught a driver on their phone at Granville and Broadway and issued a ticket for using an electronic device in a vehicle, according to a tweet.

READ MORE: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

The driver was then caught again – for the same offence – eight minutes later a few blocks away.

They were fined a total of $736 and penalized eight points.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.