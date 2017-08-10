B.C. government joins legal challenges against Trans Mountain oil pipeline

The B.C. government wants to join a legal challenge against the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, as part of its attempt to kill the project.

Attorney General David Eby and Environment Minister George Heyman announced Thursday that the province will seek intervernor status in federal hearings this fall against the National Energy Board approval of the Trans Mountain project.

“Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tankers in the Vancouver harbour is not in B.C.’s best interests,” Heyman told reporters in Vancouver. “Not for our economy, our environment, or thousands of existing jobs. We will use all available tools to protect our coastal waters and our province’s future.”

Thomas Berger has been hired as an external lawyer for matters relating to the pipeline, which was green-lighted by the previous BC Liberal government in January and federal government last November.

The $7.4-billion expansion between Alberta and Burnaby would triple the pipeline’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day. It is expected to break ground Sept.

But Heymain said Trans Mountain has yet to get approval for its environmental management plans because it didn’t adequately consult Frist Nations, so the construction will likely be delayed.

“Until these consultations are completed in a way that that meets these legal obligations, work on this project on public land cannot proceed,” he said.

The two miniters said the province will also consult with Indigenous peoples, including with those groups that have already signed deals with the company.

Berger will also assist the province with the Squamish First Nation’s legal challenge of the project, brought while the Liberals were still in office.

Andrew Weaver, leader of the BC Green Party, which is supporting the NDP in forming a government after May’s election, said he’s pleased with the move.

“In the B.C. Green caucus’ view the National Energy Board process that led to this project’s approval was profoundly flawed,” Weaver said in a statement. “Numerous questions remain unanswered or were simply dismissed.”

Opposition interim leader Rich Coleman, meanwhile, said the New Democrats are just creating more red tape.

“Today’s announcement by the NDP continues to drive the message home to investors that our province is not open for business or investment of any kind and is willing to forfeit an almost $20 billion increase to our GDP,” he said in a news release.

Neither Kinder Morgan nor the federal Environment Minister has not responded to a request for comment.