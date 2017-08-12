B.C. minister apologizes to former LNG advocate

The NDP’s Bruce Ralston releases a retraction about comments he made about Gordon Wilson

In this file photo, LNG-Buy BC Advocate Gordon Wilson presents to a Campbell River audience in 2014. Mike Davies/The Campbell River Mirror

B.C.’s jobs minister is taking back what he says were inaccurate statements about a former advocate for the province’s liquefied natural gas program.

Minister Bruce Ralston has released a retraction, saying statements he made about Gordon Wilson were based on incorrect information.

I recently made a statement concerning Gordon Wilson, the former Advocate for LNG Buy BC Program, that "we were unable… Posted by Bruce Ralston on Saturday, 12 August 2017

Wilson was hired by the previous Liberal government to advocate for the LNG Buy BC program in 2013.

He was fired from the post early this month, with Ralston saying the government could not find any reports by Wilson about what he had done to earn his salary.

Ralston now says he regrets making the statement, retracts it entirely and apologizes to Wilson for the error.

Wilson could not immediately be reached for comment on the retraction.

The Canadian Press