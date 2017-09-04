Back to school means pay attention on the road: Port Alberni RCMP

Kids in the Alberni Valley head back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 5, which means school zone speed limits will be in effect again. Alberni Valley RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden reminds people to be careful when they’re driving near schools starting next week.

“We want to remind drivers that kids are back to school Tuesday, and while some people may still be in holiday mode, school zones aren’t,” Hayden said. “The RCMP and Speed Watch will be vigilant in ensuring drivers are complying with speed limits in school zones as kids return to school. We want to keep everyone safe.

“This is also a good time for parents to remind kids about the rules of the road; kids need to keep themselves safe too. They need to stop and look both ways before they cross the street,” she said.

Expect to see both the RCMP and Speed Watch volunteers out around school zones during the first week of school.

A ticket for speeding in a school zone ranges from $196 to $253 and three points against your licence, according to ICBC. Failing to stop for a school bus will cost drivers $368 in fines plus three points.

Both the RCMP and ICBC have come up with some tips for drivers and pedestrians as kids transition back to school:

Drivers:

· When dropping off your children in school zones, allow them time to exit the vehicle on the side closest to the sidewalk. Never allow a child to cross the street mid-block.

· If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

· Watch for school buses. Vehicles approaching from both directions must stop for school buses when their lights are flashing.

· Do not operate a mobile device when driving. It is illegal for drivers to hold, operate, communicate or watch the screen of a hand-held electronic communication device. (Fines for distracted driving cost $368 plus four points against your licence)

Pedestrians:

Be aware of parked vehicles in a parking lot or on the road. A driver may not see you between parked vehicles and you may not see them moving. Before crossing or walking through a parking lot, stop and look left-right-left around parked vehicles. Children should avoid taking shortcuts through parking lots.

Stay alert until you have safely reached the other side of the road, cars can come from all directions.

Stay ‘unplugged’ and leave gadgets in backpacks when walking or cycling, this will allow you to focus on the road, see, hear, and respond safely.