Beaver Creek Fire Hall gets facelift

Beaver Creek Road is not the only thing out in Beaver Creek that has been renovated this summer: the community’s fire hall has also been having some work done.

According to Charlie Starratt, Beaver Creek’s fire chief, the volunteer fire department is currently working on a secure compound for their training area, so they will have a place to lock up their vehicles.

Just last year, the fire department received a new Ford F550 medical response truck, similar to the one used by the City of Port Alberni, and they needed somewhere to put it.

“We expect it to be done by the end of the month,” said Starratt.

The hall has also undergone some surface changes over the summer, including a rock planter box and a new electronic sign.

“That’s a project that the volunteers have taken on,” said Starratt.

Funding for the secure compound has been budgeted for the year, while most of the sign work has been provided by volunteers and by fundraising.

