The leaders of Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest as of Sunday afternoon

As of Sunday afternoon, Jeff Addison of Nanaimo still sits at the top of the Salmon Festival leader board with a 34.5 lb catch at Swale Rock on Saturday.

The winning catches on Sunday belonged to Ryan Henri of Port Alberni (23.3 lbs), Ashley Bowan of Kamloops (22.4 lbs) and Robert Zsiros of Courtenay (22.4 lbs). All three of these fish were caught in China Creek.