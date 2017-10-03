Boat raffle winner selected at Alberni Aquarium

Terry Charlesworth, born and raised in Port Alberni, didn’t expect to win a boat when he bought a raffle ticket at the Thunder in the Valley drag races in August.

“I never expect to win anything,” he laughed. “You expect to donate money to causes when you enter these things.”

The winning ticket was drawn on World Rivers Day on Sunday, Sept. 24. and Charlesworth picked up his new boat, boat trailer and saltwater fishing accessory package on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to Tanya Shannon of West Coast Aquatic Stewardship Association, the boat raffle raised approximately $44,000 for the Alberni Aquarium and Stewardship Centre with the sale of 2,215 tickets. Funds will go towards local education and conversation programs.

“We are very happy with that,” said Shannon on Tuesday.

In fact, the boat raffle went so well that West Coast Aquatic is going to try and make it an annual fundraiser.

“We looked at other non-profits in the area and what there was for prizes,” said Shannon. “We wanted something salmon-related. That’s the resource we’re fundraising for, so we thought it was kind of appropriate.”

West Coast Aquatic worked with the Port Boat House to put together a boat and prize package with a value of more than $15,000. Port Boat House sponsored part of the cost, housed the boat overnight and moved the boat around to various events over the summer.

The boat raffle is the aquarium’s largest fundraiser, although the aquarium also receives admission costs and grants.

“But the fundraising does really help us out, too,” said Shannon.

Shannon added that the Aquarium is extremely thankful to the businesses and individuals in the community that supported the fundraiser—whether they helped sell tickets or purchased them.

