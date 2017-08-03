Brush fire reported on Franklin River Road

Port Alberni Fire Department and RCMP responded to a small brush fire on Franklin River Road today around 2:30 p.m.
The fire was reported to be 20 square feet in size.
Although traffic is still moving along the road, use cuation.
