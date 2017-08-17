Budget process begins for Port Alberni city council

Draft budget for 2018-2022 will be brought forward in October

Port Alberni city council has already started the process for next year’s budget.

Council directed staff on Monday, Aug. 14 to draft the city’s 2018-2022 five-year financial plan following the same process and parameters as last year, with feedback from the public, including an online survey and e-town hall meeting, and roundtable discussions with staff members.

Most councillors agreed that they would like to see the budget process start a little earlier, and directed that the draft budget be brought forward in October.

