Cache Creek electoral areas E, I, J under evacuation alert

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

The rapidly moving wildfire currently located in Electoral Area “I” continues to pose an imminent threat to people and property surrounding Cache Creek, resulting in the need to issue an Evacuation Alert within Electoral Areas “E”, “I”, and “J”. Due to the potential danger to life and health, the TNRD has issued an Evacuation Alert as identified on the map below.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare affected residents to evacuate their premises and property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation; however, there may be limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

1. Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception centre.

2. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers such as insurance documents, passports, and birth certificates, photographs, and immediate care needs for dependents.

3. Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

4. Collect pets and pet needs.

5. If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

In the event an evacuation is required, residents in the areas identified on the map will need to exit the area. A Reception Centre has been established at the Thompson Rivers University Old

Main Building at 900 McGill Road in Kamloops, B.C.

All residents who have been evacuated must register with Emergency Social Services at the designated reception centre. Registration provides emergency personnel and family members with a list of evacuees, and will provide evacuated residents with food, shelter, and other personal necessities.

Anyone requiring transportation assistance or more information should contact the Thompson-

Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

SCROLL IN DOCUMENT TO SEE MAP OF AFFECTED AREAS:

Cache Creek Evacuation Alert and map by Katya Slepian on Scribd