Campbell River RCMP asking for help finding missing person Savannah Omelko

The 28-year-old was last seen in Coquitlam

Savannah Omelko has not been seen since July 22, 2017 and the Campbell River RCMP are requesting the assistance of the public in locating the 28-year-old.

Omelko is from Campbell River but was last seen in Coquiltam, B.C.

She is described as having shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes, medium build and medium complexion.

She is 168 cm (5’8”) tall and weighs approximately 61 kg (135 lbs.). She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, green camo tights, grey sparkly slip-on shoes and was carrying a grey backpack.

“If you see Savannah or know of her whereabouts, call your local police or RCMP Detachment,” said Cpl. Vlooswyk of the Campbell River Detachment. “We are very concerned she has not been seen since July.”

Please call Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477, or your local RCMP detachment if you have any information.

In other news: