(Black Press files)

Campfires banned across B.C.

No fires of any kind are permitted

Campfires are now banned across all of B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service implemented the latest ban, for the Northwest fire centre, on Monday.

  • campfires
  • Category 2 open fires
  • Category 3 open fires
  • the burning of any waste, slash or other materials
  • stubble or grass fires of any size over any area
  • the use of stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved
  • fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves
  • the use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description
  • the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for rifle target practice)

