CANADA DAY: Alberni’s Harbour Quay will buzz with activity on July 1

Harbour Quay will be buzzing with Canada Day activity on July 1.

The Quay, the train station and Third Avenue will be the focus for many of Port Alberni’s Canada 150 celebrations. At the Quay, children’s activities will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Alberni Art Rave will be there as well as a vendors’ market and a food truck market from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The HMCS Edmonton will be at the Maritime Discovery Centre dock, and there will be fireworks at 10 p.m. in the harbour.

BC Transit and the City of Port Alberni are offering free buses on Canada Day to help people get to the venue. There will be road closures for the parade starting at 9:30 a.m., but parking closer to Harbour Quay after 11:30 a.m.

The Alberni Valley is also playing host to the annual Funtastic Slo-pitch tournament over the Canada Day long weekend (which includes two concerts at the slo-pitch venues on Roger Street), and the Tri-Conic Challenge is three days of athletic activity: Race the Train on Saturday, July 1 starting at 10 a.m. at the Port Alberni Train Station and finishing at McLean Mill National Historic Site; Sunday, July 2 is the Bike the Frances Barkley cycling race to Bamfield; and Monday, July 3 is the Swim the Plane leg at Sproat Lake, home of the waterbombers.

The Alberni Valley News will have parade, Folk Fest and kids’ fest details and winners of our Canada 150 in our Thursday, June 29 print edition. The souvenir section will also be available through our e-editions.