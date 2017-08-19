Cathedral Grove cat reunited with owner

After spending close to two months in the wild, a calico cat has been identified by it’s owner

A calico cat rescued from a forested area near Cathedral Grove has been identified by its owner and should soon return home.

Marilyn, as Port Alberni SPCA staff were calling the cat, is actually named Jazmine and belongs to Port Alberni resident Cheryl Mangelsen.

Mangelsen said Jazmine had been missing for more than two months and has no idea how the 10-year-old feline got to Cathedral Grove.

“I thought she went off and died,” Mangelsen said. “How she got to the grove, I don’t know.”

She said Jazmine is a good hunter which is probably how it survived.