Cathedral Grove cat safe at SPCA

A nine-year-old calico cat had been living near the grove for at least a month

Living near Cathedral Grove for at least a month, a calico cat has been found and is safe at the Port Alberni SPCA.

SPCA staff member Jen Cocks said phone calls were made to the animal shelter for about a month from people saying they spotted a cat near the grove. With the weather recently being too hot to set a trap for the cat, Cocks waited until evening last Wednesday when temperatures cooled down to try and catch the animal, that they now call Marilyn.

Cocks said she set a trap near a river just after Cathedral Grove, on the way to Port Alberni, where she had spotted Marilyn when driving by. After about an hour, she went back to the trap and the cat was inside.

“She’s got some ear issues right now,” Cocks said. “I guess being outside and she was probably being eaten by the black flies so her ears are folded over and swollen; she’s on antibiotics.”

Marilyn, who is about nine years old, will be up for adoption in the next week or so.

“She’s very friendly, I think she’s really happy to be inside,” Cocks said.

karly.blats@albernivalleynews.com