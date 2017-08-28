Cherry Creek fire crews respond to brush fire on Batty Rd

A brush fire started out in the 5300 block of Batty Road on Sunday. FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY AMBER-LYNN DAY

(Video courtesy of Amber-Lynn Day)

Cherry Creek fire crews acted quickly on Sunday to put out a brush fire before it could grow too fast.

Members of the Cherry Creek volunteer fire department responded to a brush fire in the 5300 block of Batty Road on Sunday, Aug. 27 at around 2 p.m.

Fire captain Pat Edwards estimated that the fire had grown to around 60 by 30 feet in size by the time crews arrived at the location.

“Neighbours were working to put it out with water,” he said.

With two engines and eight members, the fire department was able to successfully put out the fire.

“We were able to knock it down pretty quickly,” Edwards said.

He said the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but it is suspected to have been caused by hydro trouble.

“There was hydro trouble on the pole right there,” said Edwards. “We’re assuming a spark from a transformer started it.”

BC Hydro did visit the site afterwards to look after the transformer, he added.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com